Ghana tourism names St.Ange international technical partner

In a bid to improve on and support its ongoing drive of positioning its tourism, arts and culture sector as the number one tourism destination in Africa, the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has signed on one of Africa’s most sought after tourism experts, Alain St.Ange, as it International Technical Consultant.

With this move, MoTAC expects that tourism as a sector will increase its contribution to country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The hiring of St.Ange was facilitated through the Ghana Tourism Development Project’s facility from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank implemented by the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC).

The technical consultant will support the ministry to achieve the following: Provide strategic and technical guidance in respect of PPP tourism school and doing so by working with the school’s Transaction Advisor; Provide strategic and technical guidance to develop a sector-wide strategy for the tourism sector in Ghana; Advise in developing a foundation for a West African Regional approach to tourism and hospitality development.

St.Ange is an international tourism marketing exto pert and has served as a former Minister of Tourism and Culture as well as Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine for Seychelles.

He was recruited through a competitive process under the World Bank’s procurement policy

Like this: Like Loading...