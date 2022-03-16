Sports

Ghana vs Nigeria: Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host first leg 

Ghana’s World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria has been moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The game was scheduled to come off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 but due to the poor state of the pitch, the game has been relocated.

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium pitch had been damaged after the Independence Day Celebrations on March 6, leading to major renovation works by the managers of the facility.

After a visit to the venue by CAF inspectors on March 14, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been rejected and the game moved to Ghana’s favorite home ground.

In a post from the Ghana FA to confirm the game moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium read: “The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted a one match approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria.”

The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.

In a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and copied to FIFA, CAF stated that:

“Reference to the CAF stadium inspection conducted to Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match, Ghana Vs. Nigeria scheduled for the 25th of March 2022, following the analysis of the report we have taken the following decision:

• Grant a one-match approval for the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match Ghana Vs. Nigeria;

• Upon conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff round match, the stadium is automatically removed from the list of CAF approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF men’s interclubs competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks”.

The letter further stated that the following conditions must be met before the match against Nigeria. They include:

• Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level;

• Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field;

• Increase seating and lockers in the teams dressing rooms to reach (25) persons;

• Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements;

• Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room;

• General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment;

• VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;

• Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.

• In order to follow the progress of the above-mentioned works in the stadium, CAF will designate a stadium inspector to conduct an onsite assessment up till the day of the upcoming FIFA match.

CAF again stated that there shall an onsite stadium inspector to conduct further assessment of the facility until the fay of the match and that in the event that the above mentioned conditions are not met before the match; financial sanctions shall be imposed on Ghana.

The Baba Yara stadium replaces Cape Coast stadium which was originally scheduled to host the match.

 

