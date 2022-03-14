Ghana vs Nigeria: Boost for Black Stars as Opoku recovers from injury

Black Stars have been handed a boost ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria as defender Nicholas Opoku has fully recovered from a longterm injury. Opoku has been declared fit for action by Amiens and was included in their matchday squad for the first time this season. The 24-year-old, however, was on the bench for the 1-0 victory against Nancy in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday night. With Ibrahim Tanko yet to name his squad for the crucial games later this month, Opoku could be handed a call-up. Opoku had been unavailable since July 2020 when he underwent surgery for a cruciate ligament injury. The injury kept him out of action until January this year when he started playing for the Amiens reserve team. After being assessed for some time, the medical team declared him fully ready to return to the first team. The serious injury ruled Opoku out of Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon earlier this year. Opoku has scored one goal in 12 appearances for the Black Stars. Ghana host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium with the return leg set to take place in Abuja on March 29. The winner of the tie will be in Qatar for the World Cup.
Related Articles
Lagos Sports Commission DG commends Sanwo-Olu on Sports Summer Camp
The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his commitment to the staging of Lagos Sports Summer Camp. Gafaar made this commendation at the Badagry Grammar School the Venue of the First Phase of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp Session Two organised […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WTT Contender: Aruna bows out gallantly
The only surviving African in the men’s singles of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna, bowed out gallantly in Doha, Qatar on Friday, March 5, after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin. Aruna who is ranked 21 in the world was set up against the world number seven in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: IPL suspended after rise in COVID-19 cases among players
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended after an increase in coronavirus cases among players. A Sunrisers Hyderabad player tested positive before Tuesday’s match against Mumbai Indians. Monday’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two KKR players tested positive, reports the BBC. In a statement, the IPL said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)