Ghana vs Nigeria: Boost for Black Stars as Opoku recovers from injury

Black Stars have been handed a boost ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria as defender Nicholas Opoku has fully recovered from a longterm injury. Opoku has been declared fit for action by Amiens and was included in their matchday squad for the first time this season. The 24-year-old, however, was on the bench for the 1-0 victory against Nancy in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday night. With Ibrahim Tanko yet to name his squad for the crucial games later this month, Opoku could be handed a call-up. Opoku had been unavailable since July 2020 when he underwent surgery for a cruciate ligament injury. The injury kept him out of action until January this year when he started playing for the Amiens reserve team. After being assessed for some time, the medical team declared him fully ready to return to the first team. The serious injury ruled Opoku out of Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon earlier this year. Opoku has scored one goal in 12 appearances for the Black Stars. Ghana host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium with the return leg set to take place in Abuja on March 29. The winner of the tie will be in Qatar for the World Cup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...