Ghanaian Alex Agyemang Ntiamoah wins Nigeria’s ONE HOUSE REALITY TV Show

It came as a shock to Nigerian audience how Ghanaian entrepreneur, Alex Agyemang Ntiamoah, fought his way to claim the crown at the grand finale of the fourth season, One House Reality TV show. Ntiamoah who is the CEO of Ashi Decor and Interior told Sunday Telegraph that his win shows that the show was not biased in their decision of making sure that every participant deserves a fair race in the competition. ONE HOUSE is a reality TV show aimed at supporting the goals of young and upcoming entrepreneurs in Nigeria and their abilities to coexist under one roof for the period of 30 days. This year’s winner, Alex Agyemang Ntiamoah who doubles as the President of Ashi Diaries Network says winning the show give him the ample opportunity to elevate other young entrepreneurs. “I’ll use the knowledge I have acquired in the house to direct positive energy towards my business by expanding it to other regions of the world. I will also be a great influencer of the brand in always in helping other entrepreneurs. I am a goal getter and I believe we all have a part to play in making this world a better place,” he said. As the winner, Ntiamoah went home with a brand new Ford SUV, N6millon worth of Gift and cash for business start up! According to the founder and organiser of the reality show, Chuks Anusionwu, One House Reality TV show was inspired the quest to have a reality show that is more business oriented. He also stated that producing One house Reality TV show was born out of the desire to support young and up coming entrepreneurs to get better at what they do and to also support them. Also speaking on how a Ghanian won the competition, Anusionwu explained that the reality show is opened to anyone who is passionate about being an entrepreneur or an already established entrepreneur that registers through the Zanzy website. Anusionwu who is also the CEO of Zanzy Entertainment is optimistic that the winner will achieve great things with the dedication he put in the show.

