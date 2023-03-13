Law

Ghanaian businessman remanded in prison over alleged N18.5m fraud

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo has ordered the remand of a Ghanabased businessman, Kofi Ketocha, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over alleged fraud. The judge made the order following Ketocha’s denial of a three count-charge of obtaining by false pretence, fraud and fraudulent conversation of the sum of N18.5 million slammed on him by the police. Further hearing in the matter has been fixed for March 16.

In arraigning the businessman, the prosecutor, Mr Justin Enang, informed Justice Oweibo that the defendant, sometimes between September and November 2020, fraudulently obtained the said sum from one, Kunle Awotorebo, under the false pretence of delivering a 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser jeep to him. The lawyer further told the court that the defendant after fraudulently obtaining the said sum from the victim, failed to deliver the jeep as promised, while also refusing to refund the money to the victim. He equally hinted to the court that the alleged fraudulent acts contravened Sections 8(a) and 1(1) (a), and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. The lawyer further argued that the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, 2011) as amended in 2012.

The 3-count charge against the businessman reads: “That you, Kofi Ketocha, ‘m’, sometimes between September and November 2020 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, with intent to defraud, did conspire to commit felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

“That you, Kofi Ketocha, ‘m’, sometimes between September and November 2020 in Lagos State, within the aforementioned Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N18, 500, 000.00 (Eighteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from one, Kunle Awotorebo, by falsely representing yourself that you were a ‘reliable’ businessman which Kunle Awotorebo, ‘m’, could trust and do business with and that you were ready, prepared and had the means to deliver a 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle to Kunle Awotorebo, ‘m’, upon the payment of the agreed sum of N18,500,000.00 (Eighteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to you, a representation you knew to be false or did not believe to be true or which you made recklessly, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

“That you, Kofi Ketocha, ‘m’, sometimes between September and November 2020 in Lagos State, within the judicial division of the Federal High Court, did convert to your use and benefit, the sum of N18, 500, 000.00 (Eighteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), property of one, Kunle Awotorebo, ‘m’, which sum you knew or reasonably ought to have known was the proceed of an unlawful act, to wit: obtaining the sum N18,500,000.00 of by false pretence from Kunle Awotorebo ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, 2011) as amended in 2012.”

