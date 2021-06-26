Travel & Tourism

Ghanaian ex -minister of tourism, Afeku, Udofia lead talk at NATOP’s conference

ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the fifth Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) enters its second day today at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Resort, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, its conference session today will have a number of notable speakers leading the discussion. With the theme: “Restarting tourism in Nigeria: A new template,” the former Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Ghana, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, will lead the discussion as the keynote speaker while other speakers that will take turn to speak on different subjects include: Akanimo Udofia, who is Harvard trained oil and gas engineering entrepreneur, and the chief executive officer of Desicon Engineering NIG.

Udofia, who hails from Akwa Ibom, is a global businessman of great repute and a strong supporter of Ibom brand; Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, member, board of trustees of The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and NATOP; and George Uriesi, chief operator officer, IbomAir, who will speak on the experience of restarting IbomAir after the COVID-19 lockdown and how they have built a successful airline under two years. Governor Emmanuel Udoh of Akwa Ibom State is the special guest of honour at the three days event, which is being hosted by the state government while the state Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Orman Esin, will speak on Ibom brand – ‘Akwa Ibom the real deal.’ NATOP President, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, as the hostess is delighted by the prospect of the association to once again gather after its last outing in Ile Ife in 2019, not only to endorse Ibom brand but to join forces with the state government in the marketing of the destination as she disclosed that every NATOP’s AGM is dedicated to connecting the dot of its host state as a leading destination in Nigeria.

Our Reporters

