Ghanaian farmer, Elizabeth Yamoah , completes JSS at 60

60-year-old Ghanaian, Elizabeth Yamoah who is a student of Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School went viral on Thursday after pictures of her celebrating her junior secondary school education were shared on Facebook.

 

A farmer by profession, Madam Yamoah said she enrolled in Junior High School in 2017 after the government introduced the Free Senior High School policy. According to her, the policy along with encouragement from her adult children informed her decision to go back to school after she dropped out in Class 4.

 

“I walked straight to Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School in 2017 and was welcomed by Mr Samuel Quaye, the Headteacher of the school when I informed him of my intention to attend school,” Yamoah told local news media.

 

A mother of four with five grandchildren, Auntie Lizzy, as she’s commonly referred to, had earlier written the examinations on September 18, therefore, successfully completing the three-year course. In a new photo that is trending on social media, she is spotted with a bottle of champagne and powder all over her body as a sign of jubilation.

