Ghanaian President sends goodwill message to Black Stars

President Akufo Addo has sent the country’s goodwill message to the Black Stars ahead of their crunch 2022 World Cup playoff return fixture against Nigeria’s Super Eagles today. The Ghanaians are in Abuja to battle their eternal rivals, Nigeria for a ticket to the global showpiece in Qatar later this year. The two regional rivals go at each other for the second time in five days after the first leg in Kumasi ended 0-0. The stakes are high for the two nations with Nigeria starting again as clearfavourites to secure qualification at the expense of their ‘little brothers’. And Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo Addo has wished the team well ahead of the mustwin game “I wish the Black Stars, who gave a good account of themselves in Kumasi, the best of luck in Abuja on Tuesday.” he said. Ghana had more of the possession and chances but proved sloppy in their finishing during the first leg in Kumasi. Only twice did they test goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who made a stop from a stinging shot by Issahaku Fatawu in the 33rd minute and then again in the 71st minute from Mohammed Kudus.

