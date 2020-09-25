Ghanaians warn against amending law to favour Nigerians

The Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) has called on the country’s government not to review the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre law against retail trade to favour foreign traders as requested by the Nigerian government.

The Ghanaian traders say the government will incur their wrath if it attempts to amend the GIPC law in favour of foreign traders. About a month ago, a delegation from Nigeria, led by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabianmila, went to Ghana and met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the crackdown on foreigners engaged in illegal retailing business, especially Nigerians. Femi, during the meeting, proposed that government revisit the GIPC law that requires a capital base of $1 million for foreign traders to start a business in the country.

But speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM radio station, the Regional Chairman of GUTA, Mr Anthony Oppong, said any attempt by government to review the law will be an insult to Ghana’s Parliament, which enacted it and the Presidency that appended its signature to the law. Oppong said: “We consider it as an insult to our parliamentarians who enacted that law and to the Presidency who assented its signature to that law. But there’s a reason for it. “The only thing sustaining Kumasi and Ashanti Region is the trading business going on here. If you allow foreigners to come and take over this business, what else will our people do here? “Like the good book says: ‘We should love our neighbours as ourselves’.

He added: “Government must rather strengthen it to favour our indigenes.” The Ashanti Regional GUTA further said they would advise themselves if the law is amended in favour of the foreign traders as requested by the Nigerian government. President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, had earlier assured Gbajabiamila of the readiness of the government to consider the resolutions reached at the ‘Legislative Diplomacy Bilateral Meeting’ between Nigeria and Ghana’s senior legislators on September 2, 2020, at the Ghanaian Parliament House.

The president gave the assurance when the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament, Mike Oquaye, upon completion of the two-day extensive dialogue, led his Nigerian counterpart on a courtesy visit to the president at the Jubilee House, Accra, Ghana. The legislative diplomacy dialogue became imperative as the parliaments of the two countries sought modalities to resolve challenges and provide an enabling business environment for foreign traders, including Nigerians, doing business in Ghana. Several foreign businesses, many Nigerian-owned, in Ghana, have been facing challenges on the demand for $1 million capital base from foreign traders, as enshrined in the Ghana Investment Promotion Center GIPC Act (2013).

Responding to a request by Nigeria’s House speaker for a review of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act to make certain concessions, President Akufo Addo said the request was in order as it “makes a lot of sense” The Ghanaian president endorsed his proposal for the establishment of a ‘Nigeria- Ghana Business Council’ established by law in both countries and he additionally suggested the setting up of a joint ministerial committee between the two countries that will “shepherd” issues between Ghana and Nigeria.

He told Gbajabiamila he would also raise the issue with President Muhammadu Buhari. “I think the way forward, which is really what matters in situations like this, that is being suggested, one that I find very acceptable, the idea of legislation, a Nigeria-Ghana business council that will superintendent trade matters and investment matters between our two countries, may be long overdue. “The time has come for us to take these worthwhile steps. I suggested to Mr. President that it will be a good idea to set up a joint ministerial committee of ministers from both sides who will be responsible for shepherding Ghana and Nigeria issues, reporting to both presidents at any one time and that is how they should be resolved.”

