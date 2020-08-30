Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to engage Buhari over maltreatment of Nigerians, other issues

The Ghanaian Government has reacted to claims made by the Federal Government over the maltreatment of Nigerians in the country among other issues raised.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ghana’s Minister of Information, Endkojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Nana Akufo-Addo will engage with President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the matters amicably.

While reiterating the country’s commitment to maintain what could be described as warm relations between the two countries, Nkrumah said the move is necessary to guard against straining the diplomatic ties.

This comes two days after Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed said the Federal Government will no longer tolerate further maltreatment of its citizens in Ghana.

In recent weeks Nigerian traders and business men have been complaining of unfair practices against them in the former Gold Coast nation

