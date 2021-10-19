Arts & Entertainments

Ghana’s Kelvynboy to feature on Nigerian rising star, Mr Purplemusik’s, new single ‘Africa Girls’

It is said that whenever music stars are seen together, something big is about to happen.

This is reason Ghanaian superstar, Kelvyn Brown, popularly known as ‘Kelvynboy’, who was recently spotted around Jamestown, Accra with rising Nigerian Act, ‘Mr Purplemusik’, is sending all the positive vibes that something big is cooking behind the scenes.

Godwin Akeh, also known as  Purplemusik, who was a civil engineering graduate from Delta State, some time back did not know that in a few years he would own a record label ‘Purple Musik World’ and be touring around the world with his music.

Purplemusik has been on the move since his first single ‘For You’, produced by Mix Master Garzy and video, hit the screens of West Africa and other parts of the world.

His recent tours, which may be to discover new sound, brought him to the shores of Ghana.

Also seen in the company of Mr Purplemusik were notable sensations in the Ghana entertainment industry, like Dancegod Lloyd and his manager Quabbles.

The former StoneBwoy ‘BHIM’ Nation artiste ‘Kelvynboy’ will feature on Nigerian star, Mr Purplemusik’s new song ‘Africa Girls’.

