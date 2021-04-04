Ghanian filmmaker Exposes His ‘sex for roles’ antics

Sex-for-roles in the movie industry is one topic that many actresses avoid. Just as many have denied that it exists, a few has been able to speak up about it.

The recent interview with Ghanaian movie director Michael Kwaku Ola where he admitted that as a filmmaker, he would sleep with budding female stars that cross his path has opened this can of worms even in the Nigerian industry.

The ‘me too’ movement trended in the last couple of years and many women, including a large number of film and screen stars attested that at one point or the other, they were victims of unwanted attention from male directors and producers who were well versed in the art of ‘sex for role’.

While it has become known that it indeed is a lot more common in the film industry than people thought the blatant disregard of morality by perpetrators is troubling.

Persons like Ola, who describes himself as an independent filmmaker, events producer, and artist manager on LinkedIn has one questioning the level of moral decadence in the film industry globally.

According to Ola while on air at Neat FM, Ghana, he and other directors sleep with budding actresses before offering them movie roles. He further asserted that 70 per cent of all film producers sleep with actresses in exchange for roles.

His words were, “See me, when I finish sleeping with you, a colleague producer will reach me and say Ola the girl you used she is good, give me her number before he will cast you, he will also sleep with you. The next director will also do the same.

“Before you are done, they will sleep with you that way before you become a star.

“I have said what I said, that’s the truth.” He added, “Quote me everywhere, me I have started making movies for a long time now. Sometimes it is you the girls that will beg us to sleep with you.”

While a lot of his assertions may be true, statements like this have more of a negative impact on an industry however way you look at it. Using Nollywood as a case study, many stories abound of sex-for-role situations, but so far, that has not marred the good works the industry has churned out in the last two decades.

Today, our screen stars hold their own in any industry, and as a country, Nigeria is proud of them. But when such ugly half-truths emerge from a filmmaker that actresses must play ball to record success in the industry, it taints the legacy of all who paid sweat and blood for the industry to be what it is today.

