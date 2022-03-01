Metro & Crime

Ghastly road accident claims 12 lives in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A head on collision between two commercial vehicles on Tuesday claimed 12 lives at Tsamawa village in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Firen Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to him, the two commercial vehicles involved, a Hiace bus conveying 11 passengers from Zaria to Kano, collided with a J5 travelling from Kano to Kaduna.

Abdullahi explained that, the accident triggered a fire which burnt both vehicles to ashes including the passengers.

As at time of filing this report, the plate numbers of the vehicles and victims are yet to be identified due to the effects of the fire.

“Our fire station at Kura recieved an emergency call from Isah Mai Fetur, on arrival our men discovered that two vehicles had collided leading to the death of 12 people,” he explained.

 

