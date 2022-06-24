Ghost workers: FG hands Director to ICPC

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, has said 5,000 of the ghost workers uncovered in the civil service were from the Ministry of Information and Culture According to her, the Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Labour, was handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after 1,000 fake workers were uncovered at the ministry.

ShesaidthisatamediameetingwithjournalistsinAbuja. According to her, the exercise has brought down the payroll to 74,000 workers from over 100,000 workers that were earning salaries illegally. She said many of the fake workers were detected from the payroll through the human components of the IPPIS, which was started a few years ago and designed to verify credentials such as a person’s letters of appointment, academic certificates, age declaration at entry and birth certificate.

She said: “You will be surprised at the number that did not have certificates and have been earning salaries for 10 – 20 years.” She added that the Federal Civil Service Commission, two months ago while verifying letters of employment from 2010 to date, sent her3,000 names of fake workers to be suspended fromIPPISforpossessing bogus employment letters.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...