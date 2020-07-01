Metro & Crime

‘Ghost workers’ probe: Kwara suspends Perm Sec, four others

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has suspended five senior officials implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers and suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).
The officials are the Permanent Secretary of the parastatal, Bayo Audu Onimago; Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, Husseni Ahmed; account officers, Mujeeb Ibrahim and Oyerinde Fatai and a staff of the Teaching Service Commission, who doubled as the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Toyin Saliu.
“The indefinite suspension is connected to some discoveries of alleged fraud in the parastatal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is in line with the efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration to cleanse the system, particularly at SUBEB where some startling discoveries have been made,” Murtala Olanrewaju, Commissioner for Communication, said in the statement.
“Salaries connected to the controversial names on the payroll have been flagged and suspended until the end of the exercise.”

Metro & Crime

Fake DSS offcer breaches Buhari’s security, steals guest’s bag

Posted on Author Abiodun Bello

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 32-year-old man, Boniface Oburuku, for stealing from an international guest.   The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that Oburuku impersonated an officer of the Department of Stat Service (DSS) to access an event which had President Muhammadu Buhari in […]
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Flash flood hits Ikeja Along

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that flash flood waters have swamped portions of the road at Ikeja Along, with traffic backing up all the way to Ile Zik and spilling into side streets as motorists try to avoid the heavily flooded portions of the road. More details later…

