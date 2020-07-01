‘Ghost workers’ probe: Kwara suspends Perm Sec, four others

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has suspended five senior officials implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers and suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The officials are the Permanent Secretary of the parastatal, Bayo Audu Onimago; Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, Husseni Ahmed; account officers, Mujeeb Ibrahim and Oyerinde Fatai and a staff of the Teaching Service Commission, who doubled as the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Toyin Saliu.

“The indefinite suspension is connected to some discoveries of alleged fraud in the parastatal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is in line with the efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration to cleanse the system, particularly at SUBEB where some startling discoveries have been made,” Murtala Olanrewaju, Commissioner for Communication, said in the statement.

“Salaries connected to the controversial names on the payroll have been flagged and suspended until the end of the exercise.”

