Giadom pushes for NEC to resolve APC crisis

The factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has reiterated the need for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to resolve the lingering crisis in the party.

Giadom, who spoke to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja Monday, said only the NEC of the party can resolve the leadership tussle.

Also, he dismissed his alleged replacement with Mr. Worgu Boms as Deputy National Secretary, a move he described as laughable and an act of rascality.

Hilliard Eta, another factional National Chairman of APC had last week said the party would not hold any emergency NEC. Eta hinged his argument of the coronavirus pandemic protocols

Giadom, speaking said he was hopeful that the mistakes of the embattled National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole could be corrected.

He said: “First, I have always insisted since the beginning of this crisis that the only way to resolve these issues is to surrender this party to a higher organ which is the National Executive Committee (NEC) and I am still insisting that the only way to get out of where we found ourselves, the mess that this party is inside as of now is to ensure that we convoke a NEC meeting and I am sure the leadership of this party at all levels would adhere to that very soon. “I have the feeling that there is no other route to restore peace and harmony in this party except through a formal NEC meeting. That has been my decision and I am sure you would attest to it that since I came into office, I have always insisted that there has to be a NEC meeting because there is a higher organ of leadership that is above the NWC.

“I do not see why we should be afraid of NEC. We have to surrender this party to that organ so that the right thing would be done. Every other decision that was taken by the NWC would be ratified by NEC. So, if we do not have a NEC meeting, it would be difficult for this party to resolve the crisis.

