Giants of Africa ask parents to encourage children in sports

Nigerian parents have been called upon to allow their children to participate in Sporting activities alongside their academic programmes.

Co-founder of Giants of Africa Foundation Godwin Owinje made the plea during the unveiling ceremony of a modern basketball court donated by the organisation to the Abesan Estate Community in the Abesan area of Lagos.

Owinje, who is a former D’Tigers power forward, expressed disappointment over the nonchalant attitude of some parents and guardians when it comes to children and sports. He said the idea that pupils that combined academics with sports has been proved wrong over time.

He revealed that there were always abundant opportunities for children doing sports while also achieving so much with their education.

“Apart from the physical therapy one gets from sports, it also helps reduce crime rates in the society as well as providing scholarship and employment,” he said. He revealed that the new basketball court located at the Abesan Mini Stadium is the court number 28 built across Africa within one year.

He gave kudos to his fellow cofounder Masai Ujuri and partners for the funding of the project which is aimed at improving basketball, education and life goals of the young ones in each of the countries. All the participants were presented with brand new basketball kits which include brand new balls for each of the 50 players selected from within the zone, brand new Nike shoes and bags.

The Abesan court was the last of the series for this period. The unveiling event started October 10 in Gaskiya College, Ijora Badiya and moved the following to Egan Senior Secondary School in Igando and Ejigbo Mini Stadium on the same day.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...