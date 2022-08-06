Arts & Entertainments

Gideon King campaigns against racism with Armageddon

Budding Nigerian Afro Reggae artiste, Animashaun Olalekan Gideon, better known as Gideon King, in his latest effort, titled Armageddon, has preached against racism in all parts of the world. Speaking on the new song, Gideon King disclosed that his new work was a deliberate effort to emphasise to people how important it is to embrace peace and love at all times.

He said; ‘‘There are so many issues in Nigeria, Africa and many other parts of the world but if we all love one another and think about peace, all will be well.’’ Gideon King who kicked off his music interest at a very tender age affirm that one unique thing about his brand is the ability to make music not just to entertain but also to inform and educate his growing fans. Produced, mixed and master by Darry P, Armageddon is currently streaming on all music platforms Speaking on collaborations, Gideon King was quick to note that collaboration with the late Majek Fashek was in the pipeline before his demise.

 

