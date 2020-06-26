Gideon Okeke, Ekubo, Nwosu become Nevada Bridge TV ambassadors

Nevada Bridge TV has announced its ambassadors – Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu; as well as talent management of Gideon Okeke and Ego Nwosu.

The announcement was made at an event which held recently in Lagos.

Nevada Bridge TV is a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, also a leading movie streaming app in Nigeria with over 200 movies accessible to its subscribers

Through the partnership, the company endorses these African talents and assumes the responsibility of supporting their creative initiatives and endeavors.

A part of the benefits to the endorsees, includes full health insurance policy covering for the period of three years.

Nevada Bridge Productions is on a unique drive to increase its repertoire of African content, by partnering with talent (actors, writers, producers), commissioning home-grown media content, in films, theatre, comedy and concerts, for further syndication on its streaming arm, Nevada Bridge TV.

The outfit through its endorse, Gideon Okeke, will go into partnership with a leading Health Insurance Provider of his choice, to provide health insurance covering for over 100 creative professionals, post COVID-19.

Expressing his delight, Gideon Okeke said: “This goodwill initiative also coincides with my birthday, and I hope to make it an annual event, on this second act of my career.”

The CEO of the company, Neville Sajere, noted: “Providing HMO for brand ambassadors is not common in our ecosystem, and we wish to address that. It’s indeed sad that we lose our talented entertainers because they are not able to access or afford healthcare and resort to soliciting for funds from the general public when their health must have deteriorated.

“This initiative will eventually improve the access to healthcare in the performing arts industry thereby reducing the number of actors that solicit for funds for ailments. Post COVID, actors will be expected to return to work, but it is pertinent that they are supported with access to healthcare,” he added.

