Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke: How female filmmaker threatened to end my career

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is speaking up about a harassment experience he had seven years ago. The famously vocal actor shared on Instagram how an unnamed female filmmaker threatened to end his acting career following an argument that involved him speaking his ‘truth’. He shared: “You’ll never find work in this industry!

Let no one touch this idiot with a ten foot pole. Let me see what work you will get in this industry…When tinsel ends.” Despite the altercation which happened in a studio in Tinapa, Calabar, the actor said he was still getting roles and even creating job opportunities for colleagues. Okeke said:

“Folks will try to take food out of your mouth…for not playing their kind of Politics. And that’s why we say Nigeria is a Killer Of Dreams. My flaw is not being able to hold My Truth in my stomach. My Bad. But if you sit in sh*t long enough, soon you will get used to the stench.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers no longer interested intestifying against him

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Nigerian men who allegedly attacked Hollywood star, Jussie Smollett in 2019, are said to be no longer interested in testifying against him. The two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario are now reportedly unwilling to testify against the actor. PageSix reports that the brothers have changed their minds because they feel as if police are […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley redeems N1m pledge to Jude Chukwuka for singing ‘Mafo’

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Naira Marley, a singer, has redeemed his pledge of N1 million to Jude Chukwuka, a veteran actor, who performed a karaoke version of ‘Mafo‘, a popular track of his. The singer had earlier asked fans to unravel the actor’s identity after a video of Chukwuma performing the song caught his attention. “I’ve got 1million Naira […]
Arts & Entertainments

TIMINI EGBUSON: Nobody in Nollywood has the vibe I bring to my work

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Timini Egbuson talks with YUSUFF ADEBAYO about his AMVCA win, its significance and how that has strengthened his ambition to champion the crossover of Nollywood to mainstream international audiences. Excerpts…                 With an AMVCA award, how does it feel to be the Best Actor in Africa?   Well, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: