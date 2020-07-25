Gideon Okeke: How female filmmaker threatened to end my career

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is speaking up about a harassment experience he had seven years ago. The famously vocal actor shared on Instagram how an unnamed female filmmaker threatened to end his acting career following an argument that involved him speaking his ‘truth’. He shared: “You’ll never find work in this industry!

Let no one touch this idiot with a ten foot pole. Let me see what work you will get in this industry…When tinsel ends.” Despite the altercation which happened in a studio in Tinapa, Calabar, the actor said he was still getting roles and even creating job opportunities for colleagues. Okeke said:

“Folks will try to take food out of your mouth…for not playing their kind of Politics. And that’s why we say Nigeria is a Killer Of Dreams. My flaw is not being able to hold My Truth in my stomach. My Bad. But if you sit in sh*t long enough, soon you will get used to the stench.”

