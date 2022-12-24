Gideon Okeke, Temi Otedola, others star in ‘Motherland the Musical’

Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions (BAP) has enlisted heavyweight Nollywood actors like Gideon Okeke, Temi Otedola, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Uzo Osimkpa, Francis Onwochei, and a host of others, in yet another riveting stage play, titled; Motherland the Musical. Motherland the musical tells the story of the past, present and future of Nigeria.

It is a fest of beautiful costuming, storytelling, amazing music and exceptional dances from different tribes that call themselves Nigeria. According to Austen-Peters, Motherland the Musical promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a spectacle of all our cultural outfits, music and stories.

It tells the story of the past, present and future of Nigeria. Situated in a town hall narrative, the conflict areas also look at the issues that are uppermost in the minds of young Nigerians today. Supported by the MTN Foundation, the play aims to showcase the uniqueness of Nigeria’s history and culture and create opportunities for young Nigerian creatives in arts and culture through stage p l a y s and dramatic storytelling. The play is set to hold between December 23 and January 2, 2023, at Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos State. The acclaimed director served as the plays’ head director, with A d e d e j i Aremu as the music dir

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...