Gift ideas for him

Men have a reputation as being hard to find gifts for, but that isn’t necessarily the case. There is always an opportunity to indulge in his hobbies, whether it is travel, cooking or just making a really good cup of coffee in the morning. Or perhaps you could splurge on a pair of white sneakers that will make him smile and a classic jacket. Saturday Telegraph has listed five gift items that will be appreciated by men no matter their class. Personalised air pod case Add a luxe touch to his on-the-go listening with an Air pod case engraved with his initials. Plush robe Level up his relaxation game with a bathrobe. Equal parts plush and absorbent, he’ll find the feels incredibly luxurious even if he’s just lounging around the house. Sneakers An elevated leather sneaker that can take his look from daytime casual to evening sleek is a necessity for any shoe wardrobe. Shaving cream Give his shaving routine a luxe touch with shaving cream to put him in indulgence. Toothbrush Unglamorous as it may be, the gift of healthy gums and a brilliant smile is pretty invaluable.

