Gift ideas for him

Men have a reputation as being hard to find gifts for, but that isn’t necessarily the case. There is always an opportunity to indulge in his hobbies, whether it is travel, cooking or just making a really good cup of coffee in the morning. Or perhaps you could splurge on a pair of white sneakers that will make him smile and a classic jacket. Saturday Telegraph has listed five gift items that will be appreciated by men no matter their class. Personalised air pod case Add a luxe touch to his on-the-go listening with an Air pod case engraved with his initials. Plush robe Level up his relaxation game with a bathrobe. Equal parts plush and absorbent, he’ll find the feels incredibly luxurious even if he’s just lounging around the house. Sneakers An elevated leather sneaker that can take his look from daytime casual to evening sleek is a necessity for any shoe wardrobe. Shaving cream Give his shaving routine a luxe touch with shaving cream to put him in indulgence. Toothbrush Unglamorous as it may be, the gift of healthy gums and a brilliant smile is pretty invaluable.
Related Articles
Ifan Michael, Rema, Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa ‘30 under 30’ list
Forbes Africa on Wednesday unveiled its ‘30 under 30 class of 2021’ and impressively, Nigerian creatives made the list. The list of 30 creatives consist Nigerian film producer, Ifan Michael, America- based filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu, star singer, Rema, PR Guru, Timilehin Bello and Temidayo Oniosun. For Ifan Michael, while this will not be his first […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BBNaija 2021: Reaction as organisers announce ‘kingsize eviction’
BBNaija organisers have worked fans into a frenzy of excitement with the latest news that Sunday’s eviction will record a first of its kind. Early, the official social handles of the show unveiled plans for what has been tagged a ‘Kingsize Eviction’ this Sunday. With no further details announced, fans have turned to speculating how […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kemi Adetiba confirms ‘KOB 2’ will be Netflix original
Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has confirmed that her forthcoming production, ‘King Of Boys 2’ will be a Netflix original. Adetiba confirmed the detail, which has been a matter of speculation for months now, via an Instagram post. She wrote: “We’re editing KOB 2 and trying to organize all assets in proper order etc, and it […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)