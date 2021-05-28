Sports

Giggs to appear at Manchester court

Ryan Giggs will make his first appearance at Manchester Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The Wales manager is due to appear at 9.45am in front of His Honour Judge Dean QC, The Honorary Recorder of Manchester.
Former Manchester United footballer Giggs was charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s at an address in Salford last November, reports Sky News.
He was also charged with coercive or controlling behaviour.
The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.
Giggs denies all charges. He appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court last month as the three charges against him were read out and entered not guilty pleas.
Giggs released a statement, saying he had “full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations”.
He added: “I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.
“I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”
Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.
He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

