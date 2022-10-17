Ginger: 17 production firms to ramp up export

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has penciled down 17 companies across ginger producing states in a renewed bid to consolidate the country’s position as leading producer of ginger in Africa and fourth largest producer in the world.

To actualise the plan, the Council held a strategic meeting with the appointed consultant it engaged to train participants with NEPC eyeing to surpass the current production level of 522,000 metric tons annual production.

Nigeria earned about N12 billion from exported ginger (whole and dried according to trade statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Ginger is found in large quantities in Kaduna, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Nasarawa states.

NEPC Director of Policy & Strategy, Lawal Shehu Dalhat, confirmed the development in Abuja. Describing ginger as one product Nigeria stands to earn huge forex from its export, he listed steps being taken by the Council to deepen the commodity export base.

He said: “We have started a programme, which currently is at an advanced stage. NEPC has selected some 17 companies across ginger producing states, including those outside ginger producing states. “Export marketing plan has also been developed for them. Two weeks ago, we had a strategic meeting with the consultant handling the program to train participants in export capacity in what we call export coaches.

“They include NEPC officials trained to become product’ specialists in the ginger sector. At the end of the program, we will have product specialists that are knowledgeable in gender value chain export.”

He said plans were underway to organise marketing trips overseas for the selected firms, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was playing an active role.

“NEPC is in the process of organising a marketing mission to The Netherlands by the end of the year with 17 selected companies and some officials of NEPC (export desk officer).

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is funding about 70 to 80 per cent of the project because CBN is taking full responsibility of companies participating in the program.

With the success already recorded with export competency programs in cashew, sesame and cocoa, we are extending it to ginger,” he said. Meanwhile, Executive Director/ CEO of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak had said the Council was more than ever before determined to reposition the non-oil sector for better performance to achieve the mandate of leading Nigeria to its non oil export destination.

