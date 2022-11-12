Gino LCC tennis tourney ends

After two weeks of action, curtains will fall today on the inaugural edition of the Gino Lagos Country Club Tennis Tournament with prizes up for grabs in seven categories. The event is being used to launch the Gino party Jollof tomato mix from the stable of Spanish manufacturer GB Foods.

Destiny Da-Silva is poised to battle either of the Ujiagbe brothers Idemudia and Ehi for the top prize in the newly formed A+ category which is being competed for in a round-robin format while the likes of Victor Ogbeide and Deji Oguntoye are also closing in for honours in the Men’s A category.

Sunny Igboanugo and Deji Oshikoya will compete for the Men’s s Singles B title following their triumphs in the semifinals. For the Men’s Doubles, the Ujiagbe brothers look good for the title but they will face a strong challenge from the pair of Segun Aluko and Kunle Onamusi who edged Bimbo Okubena and Wale Adesida 7-6,7-6.

Nimota Omope looks unstoppable for the women’s singles crown as she eases to a 6-1,6-1 win over Ify Akpan. In the veterans’ category, Peter Mgbeahuru and Adewunmi Adisa will battle for the title after defeating Abu Innocent and Samuel Ojo respectively It has been an exciting two weeks of tennis action and we are looking forward to a colourful grand finale come Saturday,” tennis section captain, Omon Ehighebolo said.

