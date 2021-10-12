Sports

Girl, 14, ‘Takes Over’ as governor in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

There was a symbolic ‘take over’ of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba yesterday, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day, organised between High Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF.

 

Speaking after ‘taking power’ from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Atika ‘called’ a State Executive  Council meeting, with her ‘new cabinet members’, with issues of girl child education taking center stage.

 

While ‘presiding’ over the Council Meeting, ‘Governor’ Atika Aminu Yankaba, said the state needs more funds to build more classes, employ more teachers and give priority to ICT education.

 

At a ‘press conference’ later, ‘Governor’ Atika Yankaba said that her ‘government’ will supply sanitary pads and other girls’ needs in order for them to have a sound education.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

