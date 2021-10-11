Metro & Crime

Girl, 14, ‘Takes Over’ in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

There was a symbolic ‘take over’ of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba on Monday, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day, organised between High Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF.

Speaking after ‘taking power’ from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Atika ‘called’ a State Executive Council meeting, with her ‘new cabinet members’, with issues of girl child education taking center stage.

While ‘presiding’ over the Council Meeting, ‘Governor’ Atika Aminu Yankaba, said the state needs more funds to build more classes, employ more teachers and give priority to ICT education.

At a ‘press conference’ later, ‘Governor’ Atika Yankaba said that her ‘government’ will supply sanitary pads and other girls’ needs in order for them to have a sound education.

Earlier, Governor Ganduje said he was ‘handing over’ government willingly, but briefly, adding: “I’m coming back as soon as possible.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension as gunmen kidnap two in Ondo community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

My husband’s abductors yet to demand ransom –Pastor’s wife Tension has engulfed the sleepy town of Ikaram- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the abduction of two people by gunmen. One of the victims, identified simply as Gbodi, was abducted a few kilometres from his residence on Okeagbe-Ikaram Road […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest fake doctor seeking employment in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man, who has been parading himself as a medical doctor in both Bayelsa and Delta states. Parading the suspect yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who represented the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, said the fake doctor had been going round seeking job, […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna kidnap: College of Forestry shut till further notice  

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State has been shut down and the students asked to leave the school. This comes after Friday’s attack by bandits on the school where over 200 students were kidnapped. However, 180 of them were rescued by troops of the Nigerian army and were returned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica