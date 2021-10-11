Girl, 14, ‘Takes Over’ in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

There was a symbolic ‘take over’ of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba on Monday, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day, organised between High Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF.

Speaking after ‘taking power’ from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Atika ‘called’ a State Executive Council meeting, with her ‘new cabinet members’, with issues of girl child education taking center stage.

While ‘presiding’ over the Council Meeting, ‘Governor’ Atika Aminu Yankaba, said the state needs more funds to build more classes, employ more teachers and give priority to ICT education.

At a ‘press conference’ later, ‘Governor’ Atika Yankaba said that her ‘government’ will supply sanitary pads and other girls’ needs in order for them to have a sound education.

Earlier, Governor Ganduje said he was ‘handing over’ government willingly, but briefly, adding: “I’m coming back as soon as possible.”

