Girl, 21, others nabbed for robbery in Lagos

A 21-year-old girl, Desire Chukwu, has been arrested for an alleged armed robbery at Meiran area of Lagos State.

The suspect was arrested alongside her accomplice, Oluwadamilare Folami (22). It was learnt that the suspects were arrested by policemen attached to the Meiran Division on the Ikola Ipaja Bridge, while on a “pin-down” operation about 11.20pm on 27, January.

The state Police Public Rela tions Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were stopped on a motorcycle before they were arrested. Adejobi said during a search, the police found a locally-made pistol, charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp on the suspects.

Meanwhile, 13 suspected traffic robbers have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Oshodi and Ketu while attacking commercial drivers and commuters.

The arrest came on the heels of the four-day surveillance on black spots at Oshodi and Ketu with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas. It was discovered that most of the suspects pretend to be porters at Oshodi, but usually abscond with travellers’ loads.

The suspects often attack and rob unsuspecting residents, especially travellers and commuters, in the areas.

The suspects were arrested by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, and his team between 10.45pm on Friday and 4.30am on Saturday at Oshodi Oke and Ketu respectively.

The suspects were identified as Tinuola Ajibola (18), Adeniji Farouk (16), Wale Ajetunmobi (24), Chibueze Okasa (17), Taiwo Goodluck (36), Sodiq Timileyin (23), Salami Alex (21), Umar Abubakar (20) and Michael Iroaja (36).

Others are Abba Mohammed (20), Mukaila Fasepe (43), Saviour Nwoko (21) and Ayomide David (19). One of the suspects, David alias Sharwama, a former convict, told the police that his gang used to operate on Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota areas.

