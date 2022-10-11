News

Girl-Child Day: Tinubu Support Group to train 100,000 indigent girls on IT skills

In celebration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, the Gbaja for Tiniubu/Shettima Presidency Project 2023 has decided to train indigent girls on information technology skills and vocational skills across the country.

Speaking at the flag-off of the training scheme at New-Era Girls Secondary School and Clegg’s Girls Grammar School Surulere, Lagos, the National Coordinator of the group, Lukman Oyewole, said the group will be training 100,000 girls across the country on making reusable sanitary pads to help bridge the gap of positive social inclusion occasioned by an inability to purchase the orthodox sanitary pad.

Oyewole said the group has selected 100 girls from the two schools for the training and would also donate 1,000 reusable pads to indigent girls across schools in Surulere, Constituency 1.

He said: “With a population of about 21 million girls within the age 0-19 years here in Nigeria, out of a whopping 101 million National Female Population, we have on hand a very potent human capital resource that must be well harnessed with the right education, skills set and moral rectitude to navigate well as a member of the digital generation, thereby helping to build our great nation, Nigeria.

“Yes, there are enormous challenges, but we must be quick to transform these challenges into opportunities that must be well explored to the advantage of these young angels of God.

“We must as a result of urgency and expediency create robust policy shifts, improve legislation and the right synergy across all relevant stakeholders to ensure a virile girl-child development framework, that will stem the tide of non-education of the girl-child, female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancy, abortion, drugs and substances abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, prostitution, amongst many other vices and inhibitors.”

On her part, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, said the country cannot achieve the success it desires unless it builds a nation where women are empowered to pursue their highest dreams and reach their maximum potential.

 

