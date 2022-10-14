Girl Child: NGO to empower 100 girls in solar technology

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Courageous Girls, Women and Children Initiative (CGWCI), is set to train 100 girls in solar technology in Delta. The programme, tagged “The Girl Child Tech Project – Energise Naija,” was launched on Tuesday in Asaba to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child. The Convener and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Uyoyou Ayovuata, affirmed that the Girl Child Tech Project was an initiative of the CGWCI, designed to support and connect the next generation of African girls to become experts in technology.

She added that the programme was aimed at refocusing the attention of girls being referred to as the weaker vessels to special breed of humans. She also said that the training programme would help to equip the girls with relevant knowledge and technical skills to enable them to become solar energy installation/maintenance technicians. Ayovuata explained that the programme, which was a master class for the African Girl, was designed to run from October to April 2023. According to her, the programme, which is an empowerment programme, will help to put the Girl Child in the forefront of becoming renowned in technology.

Ayovuata also said that at the end of the session, the beneficiaries would be empowered with business start-ups, kits to successfully begin their careers as solar energy technicians and certified renewable energy experts, among others. On the other objectives of the programme, Ayovuata stated that it was aimed at empowering the Nigerian girls to enable them to achieve their individual potential and contribute to the economy and reduce vices in our society. She, however, urged the girls to become everything they were capable of. ”Being the best version of yourself revolves around identifying the specifics of who you are and what you are wired for in order to harness your innate abilities and reach your full potential. ”It is about purpose and fulfillment, which are the pillars for socioeconomic sustainability and survival,” she said.

In her goodwill message as the Royal Mother of the Day, the Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, sang the ‘Buga’ song for the girls before defining the Girl Child as the female child that is full of potential, created to fulfill her purpose on earth. Dunkwu, who also recalled her life’s story, on how she was born poor and how she was determined to change the narrative surrounding her with the courage to redefine her birth story and family lineage. “I sacrificed my life to lift my family out of poverty. It’s a man’s world, but we must find our purpose in creation.

”You must take seriously what you have come here to learn today because in the long run, it will give you the power and selfesteem that you need to face the world,” she said. The Chairman of the Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), who is also known as ”the Desert Warrior,” Chief Newton Jibunoh, praised the courage of the organisers of the programme and the will power of the participants to undertake such venture, promising to support them to achieve their goals.

