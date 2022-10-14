Business

Girl Child: NGO to empower 100 girls in solar technology

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Courageous Girls, Women and Children Initiative (CGWCI), is set to train 100 girls in solar technology in Delta. The programme, tagged “The Girl Child Tech Project – Energise Naija,” was launched on Tuesday in Asaba to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child. The Convener and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Uyoyou Ayovuata, affirmed that the Girl Child Tech Project was an initiative of the CGWCI, designed to support and connect the next generation of African girls to become experts in technology.

She added that the programme was aimed at refocusing the attention of girls being referred to as the weaker vessels to special breed of humans. She also said that the training programme would help to equip the girls with relevant knowledge and technical skills to enable them to become solar energy installation/maintenance technicians. Ayovuata explained that the programme, which was a master class for the African Girl, was designed to run from October to April 2023. According to her, the programme, which is an empowerment programme, will help to put the Girl Child in the forefront of becoming renowned in technology.

Ayovuata also said that at the end of the session, the beneficiaries would be empowered with business start-ups, kits to successfully begin their careers as solar energy technicians and certified renewable energy experts, among others. On the other objectives of the programme, Ayovuata stated that it was aimed at empowering the Nigerian girls to enable them to achieve their individual potential and contribute to the economy and reduce vices in our society. She, however, urged the girls to become everything they were capable of. ”Being the best version of yourself revolves around identifying the specifics of who you are and what you are wired for in order to harness your innate abilities and reach your full potential. ”It is about purpose and fulfillment, which are the pillars for socioeconomic sustainability and survival,” she said.

In her goodwill message as the Royal Mother of the Day, the Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, sang the ‘Buga’ song for the girls before defining the Girl Child as the female child that is full of potential, created to fulfill her purpose on earth. Dunkwu, who also recalled her life’s story, on how she was born poor and how she was determined to change the narrative surrounding her with the courage to redefine her birth story and family lineage. “I sacrificed my life to lift my family out of poverty. It’s a man’s world, but we must find our purpose in creation.

”You must take seriously what you have come here to learn today because in the long run, it will give you the power and selfesteem that you need to face the world,” she said. The Chairman of the Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), who is also known as ”the Desert Warrior,” Chief Newton Jibunoh, praised the courage of the organisers of the programme and the will power of the participants to undertake such venture, promising to support them to achieve their goals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PZ Wilmar emerges industry leader in quality systems, food fortification

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

PZ Wilmar Limited, makers of Devon King’s and Mamador brands, received the award of Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification while participating in the inaugural launch of Micro Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria, which was held recently in Lagos.   This MFI concept is powered by TechnoServe as part of its effort to […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC opens Infrastructure Fund series II offer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced that the N15 billion Series II Offer, under its Infrastructure N100 billion Shelf Programme, is now open and scheduled to close on Friday, June 10, 2022. According to a press release, the Fund is designed to bridge the gap between the […]
Business

Naira strengthens at parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Naira gained against the dollar at the parallel market, yesterday, closing at N503 per dollar, compared with N506/$1 last Friday, according to data compiled by abokifx.com. New Telegraph reports that in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window – NAFEX – rate as the official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica