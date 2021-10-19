Education

Girl-child warned against bad peer influence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Public Relations Consultant and media practitioner, Mr. Aramide Noibi, has counseled and warned female children in the country against bad peer group influence for them not to derail but to succeed in life so that the nation and their parents would be proud of them at all times.

 

He also challenged parents and guardians on the need to provide all round education to their children and wards that would guide and protect them against negative influence.

 

To this end, children more importantly, the girl-child, Noibi noted, should therefore adhere to such meaningful and gainful, positive and constructive advice for them to “weather the storm of life,” especially not to continue to be passive, but embrace sexual education in order to secure a better tomorrow, as well as for their generation.

 

Noibi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) gave the advice at this year’s edition of the 2021 Forum of GAAP Girl-Child Day, organised by the GAAP Orphanage Foundation, whose objective is to make a child happy at all times.

 

The event, which was marked with a lecture series, was to meaningfully impart the right knowledge on girl-child and counse  them against, what he described as “those costly mistakes” that could lead them to unwanted pregnancies and from being dropouts.

 

Participants from orphanage homes and institutions across the state attended the lectures delivered by renowned scholars, seasoned administrators, consultants and counselors.

 

The various presentations focused on menstrual hygiene, which was delivered by a Nurse/ Midwife Consultant, Mrs. Mary Mery Osemeka, while the second lecture, with the theme, “It is a Dreamers’ World” was also delivered by a renowned Civil Engineer and Counselor, Boye Falonipe.

 

The highlights of the event were the presentation of awards to those who were highly committed to the growth and outstanding success of the GAAP organisation, which over the years has recorded prominence in all areas of life as volunteers.

 

The recipients were Mrs. Mary Mercy Osemeka and Boye Falonipe, while GAAP Certificate of Support was presented to Onwuso Mabel Okoro, a Caregiver from Divine Heritage Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos, and Cecilia John Adams from Bola Mofo Zion Shelter, Lagos also received a certificate as well as Ijamido Orphanage Home

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 percent e-learning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country. NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted […]
Education

COEASU withdraw services from schools nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…accuse govt of mutilating salaries through IPPIS The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has directed its members to immediately withdraw all ongoing community services in all Colleges of Education (CoEs) nationwide. National President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, who gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja, said the union was left with no option […]
Education

The Poly Ibadan rebranded to be first in Africa –Council chair

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Polytechnic, Ibadan (Ibadan Poly) Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Kunle Adeyemi, has declared that the 50-year old institution had been rebranded to move from its current fourth position in the country to number one polytechnic in Africa, and the world in general.   Besides, he said the polytechnic had been repositioned to continue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica