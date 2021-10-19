Girl-child warned against bad peer influence

A Public Relations Consultant and media practitioner, Mr. Aramide Noibi, has counseled and warned female children in the country against bad peer group influence for them not to derail but to succeed in life so that the nation and their parents would be proud of them at all times.

He also challenged parents and guardians on the need to provide all round education to their children and wards that would guide and protect them against negative influence.

To this end, children more importantly, the girl-child, Noibi noted, should therefore adhere to such meaningful and gainful, positive and constructive advice for them to “weather the storm of life,” especially not to continue to be passive, but embrace sexual education in order to secure a better tomorrow, as well as for their generation.

Noibi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) gave the advice at this year’s edition of the 2021 Forum of GAAP Girl-Child Day, organised by the GAAP Orphanage Foundation, whose objective is to make a child happy at all times.

The event, which was marked with a lecture series, was to meaningfully impart the right knowledge on girl-child and counse them against, what he described as “those costly mistakes” that could lead them to unwanted pregnancies and from being dropouts.

Participants from orphanage homes and institutions across the state attended the lectures delivered by renowned scholars, seasoned administrators, consultants and counselors.

The various presentations focused on menstrual hygiene, which was delivered by a Nurse/ Midwife Consultant, Mrs. Mary Mery Osemeka, while the second lecture, with the theme, “It is a Dreamers’ World” was also delivered by a renowned Civil Engineer and Counselor, Boye Falonipe.

The highlights of the event were the presentation of awards to those who were highly committed to the growth and outstanding success of the GAAP organisation, which over the years has recorded prominence in all areas of life as volunteers.

The recipients were Mrs. Mary Mercy Osemeka and Boye Falonipe, while GAAP Certificate of Support was presented to Onwuso Mabel Okoro, a Caregiver from Divine Heritage Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos, and Cecilia John Adams from Bola Mofo Zion Shelter, Lagos also received a certificate as well as Ijamido Orphanage Home

