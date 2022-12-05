Sports

Giroud, Mbappe fire France to World Cup q/finals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time leading goalscorer as the World Cup holders coasted past Poland to reach the quarterfinals. The AC Milan striker scored his 52nd goal for France to claim the country’s outright record, surpassing the great Thierry Henry.

The historic goal came on the stroke of half-time after Giroud controlled Kylian Mbappe’s pass before converting low into the net beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny. But having provided the assist for the first goal, the brilliant Mbappe turned on the style by scoring two fabulous strikes in the second half.

He hit a powerful drive into the roof of the net from 16 yards for his first and curled home a wonderful second in injury time to take the lead in the Golden Boot race with five goals. Didier Deschamps’ side had been left frustrated up until the opener and could well have fallen behind.

Poland’s best opening in the first half came when the ball dropped for Piotr Zielinski in the centre of the penalty area, but his strike was straight at Hugo Lloris. Robert Lewandowski did manage a consolation for the Poles, rolling in a penalty with the last kick of the game.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rodgers wants to win FA Cup, inspire smaller clubs to ‘do a Leicester’

Posted on Author Reporter

• ‘Leicester can be the signpost for every team,’ manager says • Club aiming to beat Chelsea and lift FA Cup for first time Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City aim to stand as “the people’s club” in the wake of the European Super League scandal and that ambition would be boosted by victory against Chelsea in the […]
Sports

D’Tigers lose again at Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s D’Tigers have lost their third Group B game in the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy. It was their third loss and they have finished bottom of their group.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger […]
Sports

Spain legend, Casillas, criticises Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following the 2021 Ballon d’Or Awards held last night, former Spain international and Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas has said it has become more difficult for him to believe in football awards. The men’s Ballon d’Or prize was won by Paris St-Germain player, Lionel Messi for a record seventh time while Alexia Putellas took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica