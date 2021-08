Giroud scores four minutes into AC Milan debu

Olivier Giroud scored four minutes into his Milan debut following his €2 million switch from Chelsea earlier this summer. Giroud signed a two-season contract with the Rossoneri upon his arrival at San Siro earlier this month, bringing to an end his four-year spell at Chelsea.

The 34-year-old was handed his first appearance for Stefano Pioli’s side in a preseason friendly against Nice on Saturday, and didn’t take long to make his mark. After a goalless first half of action,

Amine Gouiri opened the scoring for Nice just before the hour mark via the penalty spot. Pioli responded by introducing Giroud to the action, and the Frenchman managed to haul the Rossoneri level in trademark style with 66 minutes on the clock.

Samu Castillejo whipped in a free-kick towards the back post which fell straight into the path of Giroud, who brushed off his marker to head the ball low into the back of the net.

Giroud has already given supporters a glimpse of what to expect from him when Milan kick off their latest Serie A season with a trip to Sampdoria on August 23.

The World Cup winner’s instincts in the final third remain as sharp as ever, and he will now hope to challenge Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a regular spot in Pioli’s starting XI.

Like this: Like Loading...