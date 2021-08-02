Sports

Giroud scores four minutes into AC Milan debu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olivier Giroud scored four minutes into his Milan debut following his €2 million switch from Chelsea earlier this summer. Giroud signed a two-season contract with the Rossoneri upon his arrival at San Siro earlier this month, bringing to an end his four-year spell at Chelsea.

 

The 34-year-old was handed his first appearance for Stefano Pioli’s side in a preseason friendly against Nice on Saturday, and didn’t take long to make his mark. After a goalless first half of action,

 

Amine Gouiri opened the scoring for Nice just before the hour mark via the penalty spot. Pioli responded by introducing Giroud to the action, and the Frenchman managed to haul the Rossoneri level in trademark style with 66 minutes on the clock.

 

Samu Castillejo whipped in a free-kick towards the back post which fell straight into the path of Giroud, who brushed off his marker to head the ball low into the back of the net.

 

Giroud has already given supporters a glimpse of what to expect from him when Milan kick off their latest Serie A season with a trip to Sampdoria on August 23.

 

The World Cup winner’s instincts in the final third remain as sharp as ever, and he will now hope to challenge Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a regular spot in Pioli’s starting XI.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Best Nigerian goalkeepers of all times

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria has produced some great goalkeepers and most of them were so good that it was almost impossible to come up with the best among them. From Sam Ibiam, Carl O’Dwyer , Eyo Essien, Emmanuel Ominunu , Olu Onagoruwa, Joe Erico, Amusa Adisa, Alloy Agu, Willy Okpara, David Ngodigha, to Wilfred Agbonavbare Nigeria’s history is […]
Sports

JUST IN: Ex-Flying Eagles keeper dies in Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Nigerian national U17 and U20 goalkeeper, John Felagha is dead. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal, according to a terse statement on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday. He was aged 26. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and […]
Sports

Tottenham goalie wants Eagles’ shirt

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi is looking forward to wear Super Eagles jersey if invited by coach Gernot Rohr. The 20 year old Nigerian has been with the first team since one week owing to the injury sustained by Alfie Whiteman. Oluwayemi is eligible to play for both England and Nigeria but he has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica