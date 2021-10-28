GITEX 2021: NITDA unveils 9 Nigerian tech startups

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled nine top Nigerian tech startups with solutions to technology issues. The startups were unveiled at the 41st edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), the world’s biggest technology show in 2021 where the young Nigerian behind the products and services made a presentation to the global audience. According to NITDA, the Nigerian tech startups were selected by a panel of judges instituted by it that considered and scored the applications from within the Nigerian technology startup ecosystem based on the solutions they provided that meet global standards.

NITDA added that most of the winning entries addressed areas of Fifth-generation wire-less technology (5G); Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Augmented Analytics; Transportation; Digital Economies; Cyber Security and Resilience; Cloud and Edge computing, and Blockchain technology. “The innovative startups were exhibited and presented by young Nigerians behind the technological applications.

They include EDU-VR, a virtual Reality for education presented by Ibrahim Arome; Fascinate Technologies, a Smart Waste Management System presented by Chijioke Ngige; Trail, a GPS App that has a live camera for monitoring children while being transported to schools and presented by Malumi Opeyemi; and RINET, a research and innovative network solution for detecting and fighting plagiarism by Usman Murtala. “Others include Bridging Safe, a technological intervention on health therapy for solutions to mental health challenges; Fuel intellisense, an automated tank gauge to guard against fraudulent dispensing of fuel presented Tolu Abikehin and HalalVest, a fintech tool for saving, borrowing, insuring, and investing in a business.

It was presented by Oguntoyinbo Abdulazeez Femi,” NITDA disclosed. Agricon, an agriculturalbacked cryptocurrency platform presented by Usman Waziri Isa was created to serve as a catalyst for financial inclusion within the agricultural value chain, while Chopwork presented by Akoh Jerry Ejiga was an application for job creation and efficient service delivery.

The exhibition held in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai, United Arabs Emirates, with the theme: ‘Creating a Bolder Digital Future Together.’ In addition to a series of conferences and workshops organised on the sidelines of the exhibition, Gitex Future Stars is one of the world’s largest tech startup events of 2021. The event hosted over 700 startups from more than 60 countries along with a network of more than 400 international investors and VCs.

The exhibition united international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech and immersive marketing. The themes explored across six events – Gitex Global, AI Everything, Gitex Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania – which collectively created an unrivalled global tech spectacle.

Like this: Like Loading...