Give a thought for the old

The world recently marked the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Old Persons. It was an occasion that highlighted the disproportionate and severe impact the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on older persons not only on their health, but on their rights and well-being. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a major upheaval across the world.

Considering the higher risks confronted by older persons during the outbreak of the pandemic, programmatic interventions were developed and targeted towards raising awareness of their special needs to survive. It is said that a longer life brings with it opportunities, not only for older people and their families, but also for societies as a whole.

The recognition of the contributions of older persons to their own health and the multiple roles they play in the preparedness and response phases of current and future pandemics is also important.

According to United Nation’s report, this year has also been recognized as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” and will highlight the role of the healthcare workforce in contributing to the health of older persons.

The occasion also has a special recognition of the nursing profession, and a primary focus on the role of women – who are relatively undervalued and in most cases inadequately compensated.

The 2020 observance also promotes the Decade of Healthy Ageing (2020-2030) and help bring together UN experts, civil society, government and the health professions to discuss the five strategic objectives of the Global Strategy and Action plan on Ageing and Health while noting the progress and challenges in their realization.

The global strategy is well integrated into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while ageing issues cut across the 17 goals, especially Goal 3 which aims to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all at all ages”.

Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, enjoins countries to use the occasion to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ensure that every human being, regardless of age will have an opportunity to fulfill their potential in dignity and equality.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, flagged off the activities to commemorate the 2020 International Day of Older Persons in Nigeria, with the donation of relief materials for the aged people. The Minister, who was represented by the Chief Social Development Officer of the Social Development Department of the Ministry, Mrs. Mfawa Usani, said COVID-19 has changed the way things are usually done.

“This has affected the older persons in the ways we care for them, support and protect them. It is obvious that we need to change the way we care and support the aged knowing that COVID -19 affects them mostly and they are at higher risk,” he said.

The Minister presented two bags of rice, two cartons of tomatoes, two cartons of hand sanitizers, two cartons of groundnut oil, a carton of dry milk, one bag of sugar and a bag of spaghetti. Farouq called for the protection of the rights of older persons in Nigeria, noting that older persons play a significant role in the society as leaders, custodians of tradition and role models and deserve to be treated with respect, patience and dignity.

“This year’s edition of the International Day of Older Persons is timely, given the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly affected older persons globally. “Pandemics place older persons at greater risk as they are prone to diseases, physical, psychological and financial abuse including exploitation and neglect. Sadly, many of them are vulnerable and face discrimination and abuse due to failing health and other psychological challenges associated with aging.

“On this day set aside to celebrate older persons and recognize their contributions to the society, I urge us all to treat them with respect, dignity and patience. Old age is not a disease or disadvantage but a blessing and a season of life we all aspire to attain,” she said. Farouq also reiterated govern-ment’s commitment towards the establishment and successful take off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre, which is expected to provide training and opportunities to develop productive activities and work schemes for senior citizens.

Juliana Makoji, a woman in her 80s said, she’s grateful to God for keeping her to experience old age. She commended the efforts of government in providing some relief materials for family members of the aged. “I thank God that I am alive till this age. I have many children and more than 20 grandchildren and some great grandchildren. I thank God for giving me children, who are interested in my wellbeing.

Maintaining old age is not easy but by the help of God, mine is easy for me because I don’t miss hospital appointments, but that also costs a fortune. There are many aged people out there who find it difficult to access health good healthcare and good food because of the cost. Government should subsidize some of these things for older people,”she said. Nkiruka Eze, 75-year-old, said she appreciates God for her strength and vitality as can still go about her activities this age.

“God has given me strength in my old age. I thank God for that. A lot of persons at my age are suffering from multiple infirmities, but I’m still healthy. I feel good to know that we are celebrated,” she said.

Pelume Lanre, aged 86, lamented that failing health is hindering the aged ones from enjoying their old age. “I am 86 years old. Life was good when I was younger. We attended parties with friends and other fun activities but failing health has deprived me of all those things,”he said.

