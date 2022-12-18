Politics

Give APC second chance, FCT Minister begs residents at Abuja rally

*Tinubu conspicuously absent

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu has begged residents of Abuja to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a second chance at the forthcoming 2023 polls.

This was even as the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu was conspicuously missing at the rally, which held Saturday evening at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The passionate appeal may not be unconnected with the general perceptions that the party has not satisfied the expectations of Nigerian electorate in the almost eight years of its administration.

The minister, who made the appeal over the weekend during the party’s Mega Presidential Campaign Rally, noted that she was quite convinced that APC deserves a second chance.

Aliyu stated that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has proven to be a man with the capacity, and has demonstrated that by the number of people he has reproduced through systematic mentorship.

According to her, FCT residents should give him and other candidates of the party the chance to make the country better than what it has been.

 

