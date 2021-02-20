Give bandits‘Blanket Amnesty’, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has urged the Federal Government to give bandits desiring to make peace ‘blanket amnesty’ if the current security situation must be tackled. Sheik Gumi, who spoke while giving updates on the demands of the bandits, during a press briefing with journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, said: “The Federal Government should give them blanket amnesty, then if somebody continues, then we will deal with them.

This was after the cleric visited the camp of some bandits operating in Niger State.” He explained that some of the complaints of the bandits are that they were being killed and maimed unjustly. “The outcome (of his visit) is very positive. We have many factions and each faction is saying I have complaints and grievances – we are persecuted, we are arrested, we are lynched,” the cleric said, quoting the bandits. Sheik Gumi said there is a positive response from the bandits who are holding the Kagara school students and their staff captive.

