News

Give bandits‘Blanket Amnesty’, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has urged the Federal Government to give bandits desiring to make peace ‘blanket amnesty’ if the current security situation must be tackled. Sheik Gumi, who spoke while giving updates on the demands of the bandits, during a press briefing with journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, said: “The Federal Government should give them blanket amnesty, then if somebody continues, then we will deal with them.

This was after the cleric visited the camp of some bandits operating in Niger State.” He explained that some of the complaints of the bandits are that they were being killed and maimed unjustly. “The outcome (of his visit) is very positive. We have many factions and each faction is saying I have complaints and grievances – we are persecuted, we are arrested, we are lynched,” the cleric said, quoting the bandits. Sheik Gumi said there is a positive response from the bandits who are holding the Kagara school students and their staff captive.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaigama: Corruption has assumed new level of digital proficiency

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that corruption in the country has assumed a new level of digital proficiency across all levels, despite the high number of worship places and religious activities in the country.   In his homily delivered during the inauguration of Catholic Action in Abuja Archdiocese at Our […]
News

C’Rivers North: Why we endorsed Ayade – Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, Cross River Professionals, has endrsed Govermor Ben Ayade’s brother, FrankAyade, to fill the void left by late Senator Rose Oko in the  Senate, adding that the Cross River North seat needs to be occupied by experienced politcian. The group’s pesident, Solomon Okem, made the statement in defense of  Frank Ayade, following criticisms that […]
News Top Stories

Ehanire: Nigeria needs N356bn for COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author From Chukwu David Abuja

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, hinted that Nigeria would need N400 billion to vaccinate 70% of the country’s about 211 million population. Ehanire spoke during an interactive session of the Senate leadership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and relevant committees of the Senate.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica