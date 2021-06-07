lai Mohammed)
Give details of N9.4bn digital expenditure, Group asks Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has been asked to release details of expenditure on payment to key Digital Switch Over (DSO) stakeholders. According to reports, the Federal Government is said to have paid N9.4 billion to the stakeholders.

 

In a letter addressed to the Minister last week, Nigeria’s foremost anticorruption coalition, Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), asked the Minister to make available to the public how the money was spent.

 

The letter, captioned: ‘Request for information on the N9.4b approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (FOI ACT 2011)’ was sent to the minister last Monday

 

In March 2021, during the unveiling of the 13-member Ministerial Task Force on Digital Switch Over (DSO), Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved N9.4 billion as outstanding payment to key DSO stakeholders.

 

In the letter, signed by CSNAC Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, the group said the Minister has an immediate obligation to make public how the funds were expended.

 

The request by (CSNAC) was hinged on the legal framework of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act 2021 which mandates public access to vital information.

