Give Falcons’ job to ex-players, Ikhana tells NFF

Ajibade Olusesan

…says consortium of former stars can save women team

 

Ajibade Olusesan Former Super Falcons Coach Khadiri Ikhana has said former players of the women national team have the capacity to tinker the team to success. The position of the head coach of the Super Falcons has been vacant since Thomas Dennerby left the job in an acrimonious manner more than one year ago.

 

The Nigeria Football federation has advertised the vacancy and the president of the NFF revealed in a recent interview that a successful candidate would be announced soon after the consultants engaged for the exercise complete their job. There are indications that expatriates are favoured to land the plum job but Ikhana said the NFF would be making a serious mistake if it overlooked the homebased coaches.

 

The former Green Eagles player said retired Falcons players were all brought up in Nigeria with the experience to guide these younger players, and also have the technical ability for the role. “Most of the players that grew up from the female team they are brought up in this country,”

 

“They have the experience, the woman experience to guide these girls because they know what they are up to”. “They have the technical ability, they’ve played the game to a stage whereby, even without going for coaching course they can become a coach.”

 

“They have good managers, you know, I can make mention of their names but, this is not the time we all know them you know, we have so many of them you know, that can do the job so, why not call three or four of them to handle the job. “Ikhana concluded. Ikhana was appointed manager of the Nigerian women’s national team in April 2012, before resigning in November 2012.

