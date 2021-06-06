Give fringe players more playing time, Lawal tells Rohr

Ex-internatinal, Garba Lawal, has advised Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, to give more playing time to some of the fringe players in the team ahead of the second leg of the international friendly game between Nigeria and Cameroon.

It would be recalled that the Eagles lost the first leg game played in Austria 1-0 and will be hoping to get a win in the game. Speaking with Goal.com, Lawal said the coach should utilize players like Terem Moffi, Abraham Marcus, Peter Olayinka and other new players against the Indomitable of Cameroon.

A number of players were not available for the encounter due to injuries and Rohr handed cameo appearances to new players he invited for the game.

Lawal has, however, urged the German tactician to give ample opportunities to the players to express themselves in the second leg scheduled for Tuesday.

“The most important thing is for the team to play well even if they do not win, that way we know we have a good team but Nigerians want to win every time,” Lawal said. “Nigeria playing against Cameroon or against Ghana is usually tough but we lost one and we have another one on Tuesday.

“When you call up new players you have to give them a chance, not giving them 15 or 10 minutes. It is going to be difficult for players to prove themselves within that short time. “When you call new players you want to see them in a friendly game then give them 70 or 80 minutes. They need more playing time.”

Lawal has also urged Rohr to stop experimenting with new players and urge the Super Eagles to improve on their performances in the second leg against the Indomitable Lions.

Like this: Like Loading...