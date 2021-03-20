Arts & Entertainments

Give her 500K to keep, ask in 6 months, Joro Olumofin tells men on how to know a ‘wife material

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin has advised men on the best way to spot out a woman who is an ‘ultimate wife material’. The blogger in an insta-story session advised men that if they desire to get a good and ultimate wife material, they should purposely give the lady a huge sum of money ‘like 200k or 500k’. After this, he urged men to act as if they have forgotten about the money and after three or six months, they should request the exact amount they gave to the lady, according to him, if the lady fails to return the money as it was given to her, then she is not a wife material. His proposition has since been met with stiff reaction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians react as man shows off ‘Eba and Soup’ he bought for N17,500

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man identified as Bussie on Twitter recently showed off the sumptuous meal he was served in a hotel for a huge price. He was reportedly served a plate of eba and soup with a bottle of coke which was not in the picture, for N17,500. Although the food was garnished and served in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Alley Dcoin drops new EP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With his wave-making 2019 debut mixtape, ‘Blinda vs Shakara’ still popular with fans, Alley Dcoin has finally dropped his six-track EP which he hopes would further wow his teeming fans. Speaking on how he worked assiduously for this short album, Alley Dcoin said the Favor and Grace music album has Afrobeats songs mixed with many […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Recreating the Future’ with the Lagos Fringe

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

      Breath-taking performances, experimental work, exhibitions among other theatrical activities will take centte stage at this year’s Lagos Fringe Festival. Arguably one of the largest outdoor festivals in West Africa, the 2020 edition, which is on the theme “Recreating the Future” is scheduled to hold from Tuesday 17 to Sunday 22 November, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica