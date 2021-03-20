Give her 500K to keep, ask in 6 months, Joro Olumofin tells men on how to know a ‘wife material

Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin has advised men on the best way to spot out a woman who is an ‘ultimate wife material’. The blogger in an insta-story session advised men that if they desire to get a good and ultimate wife material, they should purposely give the lady a huge sum of money ‘like 200k or 500k’. After this, he urged men to act as if they have forgotten about the money and after three or six months, they should request the exact amount they gave to the lady, according to him, if the lady fails to return the money as it was given to her, then she is not a wife material. His proposition has since been met with stiff reaction.
