News

Give Niger Delta people the opportunity to benefit from crude oil as you did to Zamfara, says Eradiri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

…appeals to Gov Wike to thread with caution

 

Udengs Eradiri, former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has asked the Federal Government to adopt the same approach it used in Zamfara people concerning gold on Niger Delta so that they will also benefit from the crude oil at their backyard.

 

Appealing to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to tread with caution in his ongoing war against illegal refineries and bunkering, Eadiri who spoke on Tuesday in Port Harcourt advised that adopting  brute force to stop illegal refineries could only worsen the situation instead of addressing the problem.

 

While commending Wike for his bold steps, Eradiri urged him to adopt a strategic broader stakeholders engagement in dealing with the menace to avoid creating another cycle of arm struggle in the region. He insisted that if the situation was not effectively and cautiously managed, myriads of youths, who were already engaged in the illegal business activities for survival, would be forced to acquire arms and fight back.

 

Eradiri, who is also the Special Adviser on Youths, NDDC urged Wike to work with the Federal Government to tackle the problem adding that the government had already set up a committee headed by Eta Enang to harmonise the issues in the region.

 

He said: “The governor of Rivers State,has demonstrated courage in declaring this war against illegal bunkering and cooking of crude oil to protect the people he had sworn to govern.

 

“I, however, appeal to him to exercise caution because the problem has grown beyond imagination following the myriads of youths involved in it. It has now become a cartel and it requires strategic engagement to dismantle it without creating another cycle of violence in the region.

 

“Eonomic exclusion, hunger, unemployment, high cost of petroleum products, the supply-demand gap of products caused by dysfunctional government-owned refineries and hopelessness are factors fueling establishment of illegal refineries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Niger Delta devt: Why ex-agitators should be self-reliant, by Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Before the post amnesty period in the Niger Delta region, it has been agitation upon agitation because of oil exploration. The argument then was that the region was giving out without receiving any good thing that was commensurate with what it was giving out. Right from the time oil was found in the region in […]
News

NEF to Nigerians: Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to north

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has urged Nigerians not to attribute the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the failure of the north where the president came from. This is as the elder statesman said the northern region is not spared of the misgovernance of the current administration, adding […]
News Top Stories

S’Court dismisses Abacha family’s appeal to access frozen foreign accounts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday for the second time refused the request by a brother to the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, Ali Abacha to unfreeze the accounts traced to him and relatives of the late Abacha in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. In a unanimous judgment, a five-man panel of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica