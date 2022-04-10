News

Give peace a chance, surrender, Zulum tells Boko Haram/ ISWAP

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri Comment(0)

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has called on the members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to give peace a chance by laying down their arms and surrendering to the nearest military formation for de-radicalization and reintegration.

The governor, who made the call over the weekend in Warabe village in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state, while resettling 680 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) returnees to their communities said: “I call on you (the terrorists) to lay down your arms and surrender to the Nigerian Army, they would facilitate your comprehensive reintegration you’re your communities.”

Zulum said over 35, 000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to the Army for disarmament, de-radicalization and reintegration (DDR) by the state government through the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor.

He said  with  the ongoing surrender of terrorists along with their families, will pave way for the resettlement of displaced persons back to their communities, stressing that communities to be resettled include Bitta, Maddube, Kirawa, Yamtake and Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA.

He, therefore, urged the IDP returnees to be resilient and security conscious by reporting suspicious persons or groups of people to security agencies.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

