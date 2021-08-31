News Top Stories

Give security agencies intelligence to track down terrorists, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammmadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to provide the security agencies with intelligence to help them rid the country of terrorists.

 

Buhari made the call in a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, following the killing of Captain Abdulkareem, first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in Kaduna on Sunday. Abdulkareem, a pilot, was reportedly strangled on by bandits.

 

According to reports, his killers took away his car and other personal belongings after gaining entrance to his apartment through the roof.

 

“The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges, but I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering,”

 

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying yesterday. “I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice.”

The President added: “Human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.”

