Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to give the military and other security agencies more time, cooperation, and support and also give them information on bandits and other criminals.

Buhari said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians on Thursday, which was made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President said he was still committed to securing the lives and property of citizens as he had promised to do before he came to power. He, however, pleaded with Nigerians to be more patient with security agencies.

He said, “For me, providing security for all residents in the country remains an article of faith. It formed a vital segment of this administration’s three-point agenda right from inception, and we must follow through with it.

“I cannot in good conscience shirk this cardinal responsibility to secure lives and property. I feel pained each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the nation. I am even more distressed when our youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of mindless and malevolent elements in society.

“As a parent, I share the emotional torture and agony parents and guardians go through whenever their children and wards fall into the cruel hands of these enemies of decency and good society.

“I plead with fellow compatriots to give our military and other security agencies more time, cooperation, and support by volunteering credible intelligence/information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to this blight on our security landscape.

“To be sure, the problems are beyond the simplistic options being bandied around. We shall remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to reducing the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

“Our people must be free to live and move without let or hindrance. This is crucial not only to enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion but for the economy to grow.”

With the worsening cases of insecurity in the country, many Nigerians, including lawmakers and groups have called for the sacking of the country’s service chiefs but Buhari has rejected such suggestions.

In his Christmas, Buhari noted that the problems of insecurity facing the nations required more than the “simplistic options” being suggested by Nigerians

