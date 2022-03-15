Give security utmost priority in S’East –Simon Okeke

A former chairman of the Police Service Commission, (PSC) Chief Simon Okeke, has advised security agencies in the South East to give utmost priority to security in the South East to help curb the incessant attacks on people of the region.

Chief Okeke, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists at his Akatar Lodge in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, noted that without security the South East will not be attractive to investors, as many businesses have relocated from there to other areas of Nigeria where their funds are safe.

He said: “As a matter of fact, many people, especially the affluent ones are relocating out of the state with their investments because of the current wave of insecurity in the South East in general.

“Anambra was one of the safest states in Nigeria. Governor Willie Obiano even got an award for being the best security-conscious government. Unfortunately, things are returning to the old ways. Last year, several policemen got killed during the last election in Anambra, which got so many people worried that it even made some not come back home any longer.

“We don’t even talk about robbery again, which has assumed an all-time high; kidnap of people for ransom is, of course, the offshoot of #EndSARS protests. “Unknown gunmen went on rampage during the protest and most of the police stations in the state were razed down. It’s just now that efforts are being made to rebuild the burnt stations. It’s a very bad situation. Policemen are even afraid to go back to their duty post now.”

Okeke, however, pointed out that he has discovered from his interactions with top echelon of security agencies that most of the conventional security organisations are in short supply of personnel.

“I have advised them to build a huge blockade between Imo and Anambra. Economy of Anambra State is badly affected because of the collapse of the security apparatus of the state. It has become imperative for the communities to rise up and defend their towns, if the conventional security agencies are handicapped.”

