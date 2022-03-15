News Top Stories

Give security utmost priority in S’East –Simon Okeke

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, NNEWI Comment(0)

A former chairman of the Police Service Commission, (PSC) Chief Simon Okeke, has advised security agencies in the South East to give utmost priority to security in the South East to help curb the incessant attacks on people of the region.

 

Chief Okeke, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists at his Akatar Lodge in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, noted that without security the South East will not be attractive to investors, as many businesses have relocated from there to other areas of Nigeria where their funds are safe.

 

He said: “As a matter of fact, many people, especially the affluent ones are relocating out of the state with their investments because of the current wave of insecurity in the South East in general.

 

“Anambra was one of the  safest states in Nigeria. Governor Willie Obiano even got an award for being the best security-conscious government. Unfortunately, things are returning to the old ways. Last year, several policemen got killed during the last election in Anambra, which got so many people worried that it even made some not come back home any longer.

 

“We don’t even talk about robbery again, which has assumed an all-time high; kidnap of people for ransom is, of course, the offshoot of #EndSARS protests. “Unknown gunmen went on rampage during the protest and most of the police stations in the state were razed down. It’s just now that efforts are being made to rebuild the burnt stations. It’s a very bad situation. Policemen are even afraid to go back to their duty post now.”

 

Okeke, however, pointed out that he has discovered from his interactions with top echelon of security agencies that most of the conventional security organisations are in short supply of personnel.

 

“I have advised them to build a huge blockade between Imo and Anambra. Economy of Anambra State is badly affected because of the collapse of the security apparatus of the state. It has become imperative for the communities to rise up and defend their towns, if the conventional security agencies are handicapped.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We Need PDP For Sustainable Economy in Nigeria – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has declared that the only key to sustainable economic development in Nigeria is the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the center in 2023. Governor Emmanuel, who drew comparisons between Nigeria with a PDP President and the nation today, said the crisis in the nation’s economic […]

Shonekan
News

Shonekan: Buhari orders national flag to fly at half-mast

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the late former Head of the Interim National Government Ernest Shonekan. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement Tuesday. It read: “Following the death of the former Head of the Interim […]
News

Court restrains Debt Management Office from paying N628m to oil firm

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday granted a Mareva Order restraining the Debt Management Office (DMO) from paying an oil firm, Vine Oil & Gas Ltd and a businessman, Ben Chukwujama, the sum of N628 million standing to their credit at Sterling Bank. The judge made the order following an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica