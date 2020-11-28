News

Give tech jobs to Nigerians, Osinbajo urges Huawei

Vice-President Yemi Osjnbajo has urged Huawei Nigeria not to stop at training Nigerians in technology, but to go further by employing them into the ecosystem. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Lalolu Akande, Osinbajo made the call during a virtual courtesy call from Huawei Nigeria, led by it’s new CEO, Trevor Liu, on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice-President welcomed the idea of a partnership between the Federal Government and technology companies to develop an ecosystem of competent Nigerians working in the service sector and even outsourcing their expertise abroad.

He said: “I think that Huawei and the Federal Government should work as partners, not just a business relationship, but a relationship that also takes employment into account, especially with our young population.” Continuing, Osinbajo said, “We need to develop an ecosystem of competent Nigerians who can work locally and get international jobs as well, a business-outsourcing-type arrangement.” He acknowledged the work Huawei had done in the past with training of Nigerians but reiterated the need for employment opportunities that go beyond capacity building.

