TEXT: Psalm 92:1-5; Luke 17:12-19 Psalm 92:1-5. “It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto thy name, O Most High” “To shew forth thy loving kindness in the morning, and thy faithfulness every night” “Upon an instrument of ten strings, and upon the psaltery; upon the harp with a solemn sound” “For thou, Lord, hast made me glad through thy work: I will triumph in the works of the hands” “O Lord, how great are thy works! and thy thoughts are very deep” The fact that you are alive today is more than enough to say thank you to God. Many people that are more holy than you are dead already and who will question God for it? Many people are more prayerful than you but where are they today? Many people can fast more than you do but they are nowhere to be found. Many people that know how to serve and worship God more than you have become a forgotten issue already. Some people give to God more than you do but they have gone to the place beyond even in the few days to the New Year. Many people that know God more than you, where are they today? It is not by power, not by might but by the Spirit of God. It is not of him that wills nor of him that runs but of him that shows mercy. It is not the making of man but it can only be God. You need to give thanks to God because you are alive. Many people entered the new year with good intentions and with good plans for this year but today they are no longer existing. All their plans, aspirations and persperations are gone forever. It is only the living that has the hope of tomorrow that it is going to be alright in the land of the living but the dead has no hope in this life again. It is only the dead in Christ Jesus that has hope of resurrection to life. Jesus Christ healed Ten (10) lepers expecting them to come back to show appreciation but it was only one that came back to thank Him (Luke 17:12-19). He asked about other nine (9) lepers that were healed but did not come to thank Him. Your appreciation of what God has done in your life is the key to receiving more from Him. When you thank God for who He is and for what He has done for you, you will receive more blessings from Him. Thank Him always. Thank Him for everything. Thank God with all your heart. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS:

Father, I thank you because I am alive today. Oh Lord, I thank you for your mercy over my life and family. I thank you for what you have done for me. 4. I thank you for what you will do for me.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...