Give us accurate percentage of money accruing from oil & gas from our region –Dakolo

The Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, BayelsaState, hisRoyal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV of Ekpetiama Kingdom, has asked the Federal Government to give the Niger Delta region the accuratepercentageof benefitsaccruing from oil and gas being extracted from the region.

Speaking to the New Telegraph yesterday, in Yenagoa, the royal father disclosed that there is still absolute peace in the Niger Delta region compared to other parts of the country, because the people allowed the oil thieves to be stealing their oil. Dakolo said: “There has been peace in this part of Nigeria because people have been stealing the Niger Delta oilallthesewhile. If theworld can allow us have the proper value of oil, there will be peace. If we get the rightful percentage of the oil or we manage the oil and gas resources, there will be peace.

“Itisthemismanagement of oil and gas resources and the literal stealing of the oil and gas from Ekpetiama kingdom and the rest of the NigerDeltathathasmadethe wicked not to sleep. “Nigerian money is N600 per a dollar. How can there be peace when the economyis in tatters. In a failed state, there is never peace.

“In a normal state, we should have only the government exercising what we call monopoly of violence; but in a state like Nigeria where a church could be burnt down and we will be using weeks, months and years looking for who did it, then there is a problem. “Where criminals will go and attack a train and seize tens of people and keep them for months and then the state cannot intervene and rescue those people. Sometime ago, someonewasbeheaded, some burnt to death for expressing whatever the person wanted to express; how can there be peace?” The monarch noted that a peaceful state is a state where thegovernmentmonopolises violenceandisabletousethat to control everybody and ensure that if anyone infringes on your freedom or privacy without your permission, you can get redress. “I advise all to try and be safe, in spite of the state failing us,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...