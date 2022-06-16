News

Give us accurate percentage of money accruing from oil & gas from our region –Dakolo

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, BayelsaState, hisRoyal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV of Ekpetiama Kingdom, has asked the Federal Government to give the Niger Delta region the accuratepercentageof benefitsaccruing from oil and gas being extracted from the region.

Speaking to the New Telegraph yesterday, in Yenagoa, the royal father disclosed that there is still absolute peace in the Niger Delta region compared to other parts of the country, because the people allowed the oil thieves to be stealing their oil. Dakolo said: “There has been peace in this part of Nigeria because people have been stealing the Niger Delta oilallthesewhile. If theworld can allow us have the proper value of oil, there will be peace. If we get the rightful percentage of the oil or we manage the oil and gas resources, there will be peace.

“Itisthemismanagement of oil and gas resources and the literal stealing of the oil and gas from Ekpetiama kingdom and the rest of the NigerDeltathathasmadethe wicked not to sleep. “Nigerian money is N600 per a dollar. How can there be peace when the economyis in tatters. In a failed state, there is never peace.

“In a normal state, we should have only the government exercising what we call monopoly of violence; but in a state like Nigeria where a church could be burnt down and we will be using weeks, months and years looking for who did it, then there is a problem. “Where criminals will go and attack a train and seize tens of people and keep them for months and then the state cannot intervene and rescue those people. Sometime ago, someonewasbeheaded, some burnt to death for expressing whatever the person wanted to express; how can there be peace?” The monarch noted that a peaceful state is a state where thegovernmentmonopolises violenceandisabletousethat to control everybody and ensure that if anyone infringes on your freedom or privacy without your permission, you can get redress. “I advise all to try and be safe, in spite of the state failing us,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Avail us list of dead Nigerians, INEC cries out

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the National Population Commission (NPC) to avail it the register of death of prominent Nigerians, civil and public servants, compiled from the official records of government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as other Nigerians from hospital and funeral records across the country. INEC Chairman, Prof. […]
News

Police nab 2 suspected robbers in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Osun State Police Command yesterday arrested two suspected armed robbers in Ile-Ife, shortly after dispossessing passengers of their goods. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested around 12 noon. The suspects, Abiodun Abdulahi (35) and Godwin John (19), were said to have robbed passengers coming from […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria can now produce SIM cards for Africa –Pantami

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

Nigeria has expressed readiness to produce Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards for other African countries.   The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, made the announcement yesterday while briefing the House of Representatives on the importance of an executive bill seeking to create  an enabling environment for technology innovators to maximise their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica