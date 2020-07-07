Education

Give us PPEs before opening schools, NUT tells Ogun govt

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Comment(0)

Public school teachers in Ogun State Tuesday demanded the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and hand sanitizers, among others, as conditions for reopening of schools in the state.

The state’s Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, gave the conditions while speaking with reporters at the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

Adebanjo also made case for the disinfection of school premises, provision of running water, alcohol-based sanitizers and training of teachers on how to use the thermometers as well as standby health personnel within one kilometre radius of schools.

He said the conditions must be met before public schools can reopen in the state.

This came on the heels of recent disclosure by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun that a committee had been set up to engage all stakeholders and develop guidelines for a safe reopening of schools in the state.

The schools are also being prepared for reopening to allow students in graduating classes to resume and write their examinations.

But speaking on the issue, Adebanjo said the conditions by NUT were contained in a position paper presented to the state government on how best to ensure safe reopening of schools without jeopardising the health of students.

He debunked claims in some quarters that public school teachers were not ready to resume work; saying teachers are tired of staying at home and ready for schools’ reopening.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Firm restates commitment to education, flags off 2020 teacher’s award

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated commitment to the overall development of education, promotion of teachers’ welfare and the teaching profession.   This was as the company said it had over the years been enhancing quality education through infrastructural development, provision of facilities and laboratories across all levels of education system through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix […]
Education

Stakeholders kick over reopening of schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

MIXED-FEELINGS   For the umpteenth time, there is palpable anxiety among stakeholders over directive by the Federal Government for reopening of schools. Though, many stakeholders have kicked against the move, some described it as a welcome development   Proposal to reopen schools from the pit of hell –Parents   ASUU, NLC caution govt on schools’ […]
Education

Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian high-school pupils armed with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers started their final exams on Sunday, despite objections from some parents worried about spreading the coronavirus.   The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school. Any student with a high temperature is meant to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: