Give us PPEs before opening schools, NUT tells Ogun govt

Public school teachers in Ogun State Tuesday demanded the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and hand sanitizers, among others, as conditions for reopening of schools in the state.

The state’s Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, gave the conditions while speaking with reporters at the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

Adebanjo also made case for the disinfection of school premises, provision of running water, alcohol-based sanitizers and training of teachers on how to use the thermometers as well as standby health personnel within one kilometre radius of schools.

He said the conditions must be met before public schools can reopen in the state.

This came on the heels of recent disclosure by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun that a committee had been set up to engage all stakeholders and develop guidelines for a safe reopening of schools in the state.

The schools are also being prepared for reopening to allow students in graduating classes to resume and write their examinations.

But speaking on the issue, Adebanjo said the conditions by NUT were contained in a position paper presented to the state government on how best to ensure safe reopening of schools without jeopardising the health of students.

He debunked claims in some quarters that public school teachers were not ready to resume work; saying teachers are tired of staying at home and ready for schools’ reopening.

Like this: Like Loading...